Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Receives C$12.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight Capital set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Coveo Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coveo Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

TSE CVO opened at C$10.54 on Thursday. Coveo Solutions has a 12 month low of C$6.02 and a 12 month high of C$12.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$544.07 million, a P/E ratio of -26.35, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.05). Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of C$41.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.