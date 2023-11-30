Credit Suisse AG Has $82.17 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,890,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,504 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $82,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,598,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,278,063,000 after buying an additional 4,124,642 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.9% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 28,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 642.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 198,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 172,152 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 170,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 40,938 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 198,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.85 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

