Credit Suisse AG Has $99.72 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,799 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.49% of Xylem worth $99,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Xylem by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $103.22 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.75.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.