Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,351,373 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,399 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in NetApp were worth $103,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,393,643,000 after purchasing an additional 147,330 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in NetApp by 12.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,046,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,335 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NetApp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $365,943,000 after buying an additional 112,227 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $66,370.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,703.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $66,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,703.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,217,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $89.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 88.54%. NetApp’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.74.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

