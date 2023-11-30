Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 86,537 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of Motorola Solutions worth $96,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,994,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,322,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 97.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 991,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,639,000 after purchasing an additional 489,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

MSI stock opened at $319.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.00 and a twelve month high of $322.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.