Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,185,620 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,021,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185,620 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $100,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Carrier Global by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 42,879 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Carrier Global by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $52.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

