Credit Suisse AG Sells 128,829 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,829 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.25% of Dollar General worth $93,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Dollar General by 16.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,518,000 after buying an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,055,000 after buying an additional 449,302 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teca Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $3,385,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DG opened at $129.49 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $255.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.05.

Insider Activity

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC raised shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

