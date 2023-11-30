Credit Suisse AG Sells 36,852 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,852 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $110,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $173.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.49. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $225.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. Wells Fargo & Company raised Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.33.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,727.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190 over the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

