Creditcoin (CTC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32.59 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $64.98 million and approximately $32.59 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000062 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 305,712,767 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

