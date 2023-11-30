Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) PT Raised to $20.00 at TD Cowen

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRDO. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded Credo Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -101.32 and a beta of 2.04. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $80,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,184,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,306,709.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $80,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,184,774 shares in the company, valued at $51,306,709.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $658,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 234,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,815 shares of company stock worth $4,778,193. Corporate insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 295.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

