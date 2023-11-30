Critical Review: Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) versus LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) and LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electromed and LivaNova’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed $48.07 million 1.83 $3.17 million $0.37 27.70 LivaNova $1.02 billion 2.37 -$86.25 million $0.05 897.58

Electromed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivaNova. Electromed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LivaNova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Electromed has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivaNova has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Electromed and LivaNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed 6.51% 8.78% 7.44% LivaNova 0.27% 12.10% 6.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.7% of Electromed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of LivaNova shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Electromed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of LivaNova shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Electromed and LivaNova, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electromed 0 0 2 0 3.00 LivaNova 0 4 1 0 2.20

Electromed currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. LivaNova has a consensus price target of $58.60, suggesting a potential upside of 30.60%. Given Electromed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Electromed is more favorable than LivaNova.

Summary

Electromed beats LivaNova on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care and institutional markets for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular diseases. It markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. Electromed, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets VNS Therapy System, an implantable device that delivers vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, difficult-to-treat depression, and obstructive sleep apnea. It is also involved in the development and clinical testing of the VITARIA System for treating heart failure through VNS. The Advanced Circulatory Support segment develops, produces, and sells temporary life support products. It serves perfusionists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, and other physicians, as well as hospitals, other medical institutions, and healthcare providers. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. It also engages in research collaboration with Verily to capture clinical biomarkers of depression. LivaNova PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

