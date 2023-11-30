Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock Price Down 4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during trading on Thursday after Barrington Research lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $26.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cross Country Healthcare traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $19.60. Approximately 99,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 538,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CCRN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $320,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,656,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $320,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 5,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $117,362.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,335.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,811 shares of company stock valued at $688,894 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $442.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.90 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

