CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Boosted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $1,177,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday. Argus initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.79.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $234.44 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $235.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,640,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,083 shares of company stock worth $26,680,472. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

