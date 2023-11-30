CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $234.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.15. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $235.63. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of -571.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.93.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after buying an additional 70,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

