CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. CrowdStrike updated its Q4 guidance to $0.81-0.82 EPS.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $231.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,784,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $238.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3,859.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,316,000 after buying an additional 164,259 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.49.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

