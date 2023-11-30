CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 4.8% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

