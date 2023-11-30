CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 332.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,072. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.26. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

