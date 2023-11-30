CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Trading Down 25%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 267,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 367,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

CubicFarm Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CubicFarm Systems Corp., a local chain agricultural technology company, develops and sells food and livestock feed technologies for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CubicFarm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubicFarm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.