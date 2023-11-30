CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.7% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,097 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,293,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $158,551,000 after acquiring an additional 292,069 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in CVS Health by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 59,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 19,223 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 58,707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in CVS Health by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.42. 2,781,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,585,140. The firm has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.95. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.