CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.79

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.79 and last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 207363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

CBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jonestrading boosted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a current ratio of 22.76.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $86,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $352,720.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,613 shares of company stock worth $3,086,453 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 23,315.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

