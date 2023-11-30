Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 39,014 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $39,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.67. The stock had a trading volume of 596,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,781. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.80. The company has a market capitalization of $163.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

