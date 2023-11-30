David Edward Johnson Buys 120,409 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,875.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Exelixis Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.27 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EXEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
