DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Up 550.0% in November

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DBS Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DBS Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.80. 31,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,478. DBS Group has a 1-year low of $88.98 and a 1-year high of $110.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.40.

DBS Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.3729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

