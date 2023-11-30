Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $63,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total value of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,825.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,787 shares of company stock worth $8,251,144 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.9 %

DECK stock traded up $5.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $660.91. 30,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,454. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $361.62 and a twelve month high of $662.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $560.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.