DEI (DEI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $86.69 Million

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. DEI has a market capitalization of $86.69 million and approximately $180.71 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.38 or 0.00183971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010554 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000494 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

