Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,825,000 after buying an additional 995,107 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $244,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 962,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 73,291 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 104.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DAL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,094,750. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.