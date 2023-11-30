Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ) Short Interest Up 500.0% in November

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DEMZ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.04. Democratic Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.92.

Get Democratic Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (DEMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democratic Large Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees are highly supportive of Democratic candidates. DEMZ was launched on Nov 2, 2020 and is managed by RAM.

Receive News & Ratings for Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Democratic Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.