dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.31.

DNTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.50 target price on shares of dentalcorp in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on dentalcorp from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

dentalcorp Price Performance

dentalcorp Company Profile

DNTL opened at C$5.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. dentalcorp has a 1 year low of C$5.27 and a 1 year high of C$10.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.33.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

