Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $121.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $125.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNI. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Argus cut Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $114.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The company has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.5811 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

See Also

