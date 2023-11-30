Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.10.
Read Our Latest Report on DBOEY
Deutsche Börse Stock Up 0.5 %
Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Börse
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- A 15% gain in store for Five Below after rosy holiday outlook
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Salesforce.com completes a reversal: new all-time high in sight
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.