Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,663. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $20.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

