Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $2.13

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $2.19. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 69,910 shares changing hands.

Dingdong (Cayman) Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $503.17 million, a PE ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $667.55 million during the quarter. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 24.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.