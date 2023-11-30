Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $2.13

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $2.19. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 69,910 shares changing hands.
Dingdong (Cayman) Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $503.17 million, a PE ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.
Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $667.55 million during the quarter. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 24.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About Dingdong (Cayman)
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.
