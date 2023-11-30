Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading Down 3.7%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.36 and last traded at $22.36. 23,763,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 70,210,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOXL. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $2,898,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $286,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 26.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 56,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 18.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

