Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, December 4th

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, December 4th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 4th.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LABU opened at $3.61 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABU. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 48,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

