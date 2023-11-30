Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $48,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 148.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 60.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $390.78. The stock had a trading volume of 41,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,616. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $409.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.08.

Insider Activity

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

