Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Domino’s Pizza worth $12,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $369,800,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 150.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,692,000 after purchasing an additional 466,069 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9,111.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,867,000 after buying an additional 386,419 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after buying an additional 262,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.08.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $388.86 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $409.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

