DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

DSW Capital Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DSW Capital stock opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.66) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. DSW Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 46.40 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 130 ($1.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,625.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 61.66.

Get DSW Capital alerts:

DSW Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. DSW Capital’s payout ratio is 40,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DSW Capital

DSW Capital Company Profile

In other DSW Capital news, insider James A. T. Dow acquired 148,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £78,440 ($99,077.93). 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DSW Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.