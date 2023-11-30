Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.
Dynacor Group Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of Dynacor Group stock opened at C$3.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$148.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.89. Dynacor Group has a 12-month low of C$2.60 and a 12-month high of C$3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.13.
Dynacor Group Company Profile
