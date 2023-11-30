Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Short Interest Up 549.4% in November

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a growth of 549.4% from the October 31st total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT remained flat at $0.62 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.73.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DYNT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dynatronics in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

