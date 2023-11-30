Ekta Singh-Bushell Sells 5,976 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $633,157.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,493.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $102.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.05 and a 200-day moving average of $94.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $113.31.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $358.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.04 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 921,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,060,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 38.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 194,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,473,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 514.2% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 98,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 82,130 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1,758.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,789,000 after buying an additional 376,523 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.