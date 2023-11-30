Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells C$128,840.15 in Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$128,840.15.
Eldorado Gold Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$17.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$9.84 and a 12 month high of C$17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.55.
Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$329.04 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 1.70%. Equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.729021 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eldorado Gold
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eldorado Gold
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Salesforce.com completes a reversal: new all-time high in sight
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Foot Locker gets a fresh wind, shares surge
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- The top-rated strong-buy stocks on Marketbeat’s radar
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.