Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells C$128,840.15 in Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$128,840.15.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$17.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$9.84 and a 12 month high of C$17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.55.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$329.04 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 1.70%. Equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.729021 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ELD. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.10.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

