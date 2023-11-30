Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTKFree Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Eltek Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $12.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of -1.57. Eltek has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $14.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27.

Eltek Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Eltek’s payout ratio is currently 17.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELTK. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eltek during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eltek by 14,290.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eltek in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Eltek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Eltek during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

