Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.
Eltek Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $12.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of -1.57. Eltek has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $14.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27.
Eltek Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Eltek’s payout ratio is currently 17.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eltek Company Profile
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
Featured Articles
