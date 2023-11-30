Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Chairman Shah Capital Management Acquires 99,219 Shares

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) Chairman Shah Capital Management purchased 99,219 shares of Emeren Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $232,172.46. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 17,700,942 shares in the company, valued at $41,420,204.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 28th, Shah Capital Management purchased 33,665 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $77,429.50.
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Shah Capital Management purchased 168,795 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $384,852.60.
- On Thursday, September 21st, Shah Capital Management acquired 37,258 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $113,264.32.
- On Monday, September 18th, Shah Capital Management acquired 74,260 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $227,235.60.
- On Friday, September 15th, Shah Capital Management acquired 69,494 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $214,041.52.
- On Wednesday, September 13th, Shah Capital Management purchased 39,709 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $123,494.99.
- On Friday, September 8th, Shah Capital Management purchased 79,299 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $248,998.86.
- On Wednesday, September 6th, Shah Capital Management acquired 34,493 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $114,516.76.
- On Friday, September 1st, Shah Capital Management acquired 81,000 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $259,200.00.
Emeren Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Emeren Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $150.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SOL shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded Emeren Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Emeren Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Emeren Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SOL
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Emeren Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,832,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after buying an additional 212,866 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Emeren Group by 1,977.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,168,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 2,063,968 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Emeren Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,291,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 152,361 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Emeren Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 660,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 62,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Emeren Group by 377.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 452,902 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Emeren Group
Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Emeren Group
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.