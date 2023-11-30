Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the October 31st total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.3 days.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock remained flat at $25.09 during trading hours on Thursday. 3,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $32.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

