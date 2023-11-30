Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.11.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Enovix alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Enovix Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enovix by 722.2% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Enovix during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 141.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENVX opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Enovix has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 12,188.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.