Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $40,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 74.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.26.

ACN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $333.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,137. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $335.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.49.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

