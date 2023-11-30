Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 897,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 109,600 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.10% of Occidental Petroleum worth $52,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,861,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,797,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.59. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

