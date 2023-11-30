Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 984,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,889 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.17% of Fastenal worth $58,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 798,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 120,350 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,204,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,155.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $305,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,204,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,155.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,628 shares of company stock valued at $5,867,257. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $59.88. The stock had a trading volume of 191,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,867. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

