Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 894,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,389 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.18% of Rollins worth $38,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,184,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,557,000 after purchasing an additional 833,700 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in Rollins by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 501,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Rollins by 105.0% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,089,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 14.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet cut Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE ROL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.25. The company had a trading volume of 195,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.62.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,581,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rollins news, Director Paul Russell Hardin acquired 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $200,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,523,814 shares of company stock worth $1,531,238,503. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

