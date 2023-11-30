Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 552,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,149 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $42,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,366,034,000 after purchasing an additional 393,607,491 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100,755 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. UBS Group decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $75.79. The stock had a trading volume of 518,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.