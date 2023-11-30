Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $40.68 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Ulta Beauty worth $40,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $420.58. The stock had a trading volume of 203,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,374. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $392.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.38. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.39.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

